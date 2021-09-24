Paige Johnson’s family dreams of proper burial as trial drags on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marked 11 years since Paige Johnson went missing.

Her family says they remain devastated that Paige’s remains, discovered 18 months ago, won’t be released to them until the trial for the man charged with dumping them is over.

“It’s really frustrating,” Alicen Franks, Paige’s cousin, said. “It’s a lot of practice of accepting the groundlessness of it. All we really hope for is to get justice for her.”

Tearful and tired, Paige’s family gathered by a tree dedicated to her in Devou Park on the anniversary of her disappearance.

The 17-year-old went missing in 2010 after failing to meet up with friends for a night out in Covington.

While Paige’s family understands they might never know exactly what happened to her, they still want to give her a proper funeral filled with flowers.

“The trial keeps getting extended by his lawyers, so we can’t have her remains until the trial is over,” Araya Holliman, Paige’s sister, said.

Covington police announced last year they had found Paige’s remains near Williamsburg Township in Clermont County.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Bumpass is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Franks said. “I think the high of having that answer finally that we found her, and then to know that she’s not locked away somewhere, and to know that she’s at peace... But then for us to not have her and be able to give her dignity and bury her has been heartbreaking.”

Holliman says it’s in God’s hands what happens.

“Justice will be served,” she said. “We just want peace.”

