Sheriff’s office searching for missing Hamilton County teens

Amara Schlegel and Jemya Cooley
Amara Schlegel and Jemya Cooley(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two teenage girls.

Amara Schlegel, 15, and Jemya Cooley, 17, walked away from their care facility in Anderson Township and did not return.

Schlegel and Cooley may be in Western Hills or possibly Dayton, Ohio, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schlegel is described as 5′5″ and 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing.

Cooley is described as 5′7″ and 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on he left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. James Otte at 513.851.6000. 4

