Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Students, parents questioning New Richmond Schools LGBTQ+ policy

The district is allegedly banning forms that allow students to provide their preferred gender identity and pronouns.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New Richmond Middle School is coming under fire by some community advocates who say that the district is removing LGBTQ+ support measures for students.

On Monday at the New Richmond School Board meeting, students and teachers stood at the podium to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights that they say are now under attack.

Michelle Johnson is the president of New Richmond Pride.

Johnson shared an email she says was sent to the staff saying in part: “We as educators have been instructed to take a neutral stance on everything and try to maintain our focus on academics. In that, I am directing you to remove anything in your room that has rainbows on it.”

Said Johnson, “I was told it’s just a really small rainbow sticker that a teacher, if they wanted to, they could put on a badge or their laptop or whiteboard just to show that they’re a safe person to talk to.”

Johnson explains the district is also banning the use of forms that allow students to provide their preferred gender identity and pronouns.

She says she is concerned about how the changes could impact some students.

“These are middle-school kids,” she said. “They are very high risk for self-harm and other things because of bullying and all these other things, and taking away a safety net is really... We don’t feel it’s in the child’s best interest any child.”

Johnson says some staff members are also afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs.

Superintendent for New Richmond Schools Tracey Miller released a statement (below) saying in part: “Regarding the rainbow stickers the board heard your concerns and wants you to know that the district prioritizes our classrooms being a safe space for all students.”

The district also says that their Gender Student Support Plan, which would allow students to provide their preferred gender identity, will be used by administrators to identify the resources students need.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Joshua Stanfield
Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say
Colerain High School Football Stadium
Middletown moves high-school football game at police urging
Morgan Roberts
NKY woman in rape case bragged about taking young boy’s virginity: Court docs
She worked at the elementary for "many years," the superintendent wrote.
NKY elementary teaching assistant passes away from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Cincinnati police give surprise gift, well-wishes to young boy struck by stray bullet
WATCH: Cincinnati police make heartwarming gesture for 10-year-old boy hit by stray bullet
Cincinnati police give surprise gift, well-wishes to young boy struck by stray bullet
Cincinnati police give surprise gift, well-wishes to young boy struck by stray bullet
Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Butler County asked to remove elected official from zoning board amid corruption probe
Amara Schlegel and Jemya Cooley
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Hamilton County teens