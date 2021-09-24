Contests
Sunny and comfortable today

Scattered showers on Saturday
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Sep. 24, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clear this morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and dry to wrap up the work week. Highs will reach toward the low 70s. Clouds build in overnight as the next cold front approaches.

Not quite as cold Saturday morning. Lows stay in the 50s. Chance for scattered showers beginning around sunrise and continuing off and on through early afternoon. Saturday afternoon will turn out mostly sunny with a high around 70.

Sunny and warm on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 80s early next week.

