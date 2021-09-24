WATCH: Police make heartwarming gesture for 10-year-old boy hit by stray bullet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police had a special surprise on Friday for a young boy who was hit by a stray bullet in his home the night before.

The 10-year-old was playing video games in his second-floor bedroom when a bullet came through the floor.

CPD District One Capt. Matt Hammer and other officers went to the boy’s home in the West End, where they presented him with a gift basket on behalf of the Cincinnati Police Department.

“One of our assistant chiefs said something needs to be done for you to make today a little better than yesterday,” Hammer said to the boy. “So this is from the entire Cincinnati Police Department, just to let you know we care about you and we’re sorry about what happened last night.”

The boy was visibly elated and also appeared on the verge of tears as he accepted the gift basket.

Cincinnati police officers visit a 10-year-old West End boy who was hit by a stray bullet while in his room on Thursday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

“It’s such a sad situation,” Hammer said afterward. “Totally innocent, involved in his own activities in his own home in his bedroom, and he was struck by a round that was fired from outside.”

It was the second time in as many days an underage victim was hit by a stray bullet in Cincinnati.

An 11-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in the Villages at Roll Hill while he was in his room playing video games on Wednesday.

“This is one of the most frustrating things that we respond to,” Hammer said. “I think it pulls at all of our hearts when we’ve got a situation where we’ve got a kid engaged in his own activities doing his own thing who ends up being harmed by gun violence. It’s just so frustrating, and it really tears at our hearts.”

