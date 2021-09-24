Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Contests
By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from Thursday’s mass shooting is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

Olivia King of Collierville will be missed by many, including Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser, WMC reported.

It’s been an outpouring of love for King. She was just a regular shopper at the Kroger in Collierville on a Thursday afternoon when the unidentified shooter began firing inside the store.

A medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she died. Area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims from the Kroger.

Fraser spoke of her friendship with King, who lost her husband 16 years ago.

King’s three sons live out of state, so she was always trying to keep herself busy.

She was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, Fraser said, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like her.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough, King had a fun side Fraser remembered fondly.

“She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos,” Fraser said. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also said that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
