Woman shot in Winton Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is recovering at a hospital Friday morning after she was shot in Winton Hills Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Vivian Place at 10:35 p.m.

They found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said overnight no further information was available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.