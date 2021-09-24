Woman shot in Winton Hills, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is recovering at a hospital Friday morning after she was shot in Winton Hills Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Vivian Place at 10:35 p.m.
They found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police said overnight no further information was available.
