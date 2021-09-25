104-year-old Indiana WWII veteran receives honorary award from Gov. Holcomb

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran from Indiana has been bestowed with one of the highest honors from Gov. Holcomb, receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Friday.

Ned B. Kent, 104, from Sandborn, met with Indiana State Police at an event in Washington, Ind., where he was presented the award by ISP superintendent Doug Carter.

Carter petitioned for Kent to receive the award after meeting him at memorial services in Jasper, Indiana State Police stated in a release.

Kent was born back in 1920 and was the fifth of seven children in his family. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in January of 1941, and served for more than four years in the European Theater of War.

After returning home, Kent began a small business selling agricultural lime to farmers before buying a flower shop and greenhouse in Sandborn, which he ran for 27 years, ISP said.

Kent married his wife Adelyne in 1948. The two were married for 71-and-a-half years, and have two sons, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

“I’m very honored to receive this award,” Kent said in the release. “It came as a total surprise.”

The Sagamore of the Wabash award has been given by governors in the State of Indiana since the late 1940s. Former Gov. Ralph Gates and delegates decided to create an honorary award for residents who have completed a distinguished service for the state or the governor.

