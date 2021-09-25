Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

104-year-old Indiana WWII veteran receives honorary award from Gov. Holcomb

Ned B. Kent, 104, from Sandborn, met with Indiana State Police at an event in Washington, Ind.,...
Ned B. Kent, 104, from Sandborn, met with Indiana State Police at an event in Washington, Ind., where he was presented the award by ISP superintendent Doug Carter.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran from Indiana has been bestowed with one of the highest honors from Gov. Holcomb, receiving the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Friday.

Ned B. Kent, 104, from Sandborn, met with Indiana State Police at an event in Washington, Ind., where he was presented the award by ISP superintendent Doug Carter.

Carter petitioned for Kent to receive the award after meeting him at memorial services in Jasper, Indiana State Police stated in a release.

Kent was born back in 1920 and was the fifth of seven children in his family. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in January of 1941, and served for more than four years in the European Theater of War.

After returning home, Kent began a small business selling agricultural lime to farmers before buying a flower shop and greenhouse in Sandborn, which he ran for 27 years, ISP said.

Kent married his wife Adelyne in 1948. The two were married for 71-and-a-half years, and have two sons, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

“I’m very honored to receive this award,” Kent said in the release. “It came as a total surprise.”

The Sagamore of the Wabash award has been given by governors in the State of Indiana since the late 1940s. Former Gov. Ralph Gates and delegates decided to create an honorary award for residents who have completed a distinguished service for the state or the governor.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
Ohio middle school cancels classes after second staff member dies
Brandi Turner, 35, died after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.
Police identify woman killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting
Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.
Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees
Morgan Roberts
NKY woman in rape case bragged about taking young boy’s virginity: Court docs

Latest News

The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
Ohio middle school cancels classes after second staff member dies
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Attorney General saves Ohioans nearly $2B over life of HB6
A spokesperson for Cleveland police said an officer shot a man who was making threats with an ax.
Cleveland police: Officer shoots man after he lunges at sergeant with hatchet
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived