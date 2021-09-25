Contests
Air Force vet reunites with family for first time since pandemic began

“It felt like I was getting married all over again”
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sean Vizgirdas is happy to be reunited with his wife and two young children.

The Air Force veteran spent 14 months away from his family as they were forced to live in the United Kingdom due to a visa issue.

Vizgirdas was able to fly to the UK for Christmas last year, but it’s been a difficult nine months apart since then.

On Friday night, the family embraced at CVG.

“It feels absolutely surreal,” Vizhirdas said. “Honestly, as I was sitting there waiting for the plane to come in, it felt like I was getting married all over again, those jitters you have right before you walk down the aisle. But I’m super excited we are reunited now.”

The family will live together in Ft. Thomas.

Their children, 8-year-old Isla and 5-year-old Nate, say they’re excited to watch movies and have dinner as a family again.

