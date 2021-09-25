Contests
Community comes together to stop gun violence

Authorities on the scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Authorities on the scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a show of solidarity against the gun violence that has happened in the Queen City, a group held a protest Saturday to tell the community to “save our youth, kings and queens.”

“We’re trying to wake up the people. We’re trying to get the people to take charge and stop this senseless gun violence. I mean we’ve got kids doing the right thing in their house trying to play their PlayStation and getting shot - that’s ridiculous,” Mitch Morris with Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program said.

Morris organized the protest and said people need to see how many lives have been lost this year alone.

“We’ve got 66 body bags out here and 56 have been dead by gun violence,” he said.

Cincinnati police said 35-year-old Brandi Turner was shot to death in Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning and Green Township police said 22-year-old Josiah Harris died Thursday after a double shooting that took place earlier this week.

“The shooting has just gotten outrageous and it wasn’t always like that growing up in this area or in the city at all. You know, it’s just gotten worse and worse over the years,” Morris said. “I really think one of the main problems could be conflict resolution people aren’t using the right skills to solve their problems.”

He said he’s hoping the community will wake up and take more steps to get people to put the guns down.

“Get involved. Talk to your kids, talking to your family members, talk to your neighbors. Find out what’s going on. They’re making too many bad choices - it’s costing them too much time and attention.”

The organizers said this is important to them because they grew up in the areas where violence is the norm and it’s something they want to change.

