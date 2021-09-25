Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers are aware of a possible disruption to the Monday morning commute after various social media posts from truckers threatened to protest on the road.

Various viral posts on social media suggested truckers could cause big issues on the roads Monday beginning at 7 a.m. The posts call for “slow rolls” or complete blockage over mask and vaccine mandates.

Sgt. Christina Hayes with OSHP said they are aware of the possible protest.

“The Patrol is aware and monitoring the situation closely to ensure roadways are safe to travel. For security reasons we cannot go into further detail at this time,” she said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said their office is aware of the protest planned and said anyone that takes part will be charged with a felony.

“My office has learned there are plans to shut down the highways, nationwide, on Monday to protest vaccine mandates.

I want to be perfectly clear. Anyone who attempts to shut down the highways in Hamilton County will be removed from their vehicles, charged with felony Disrupting Public Services, and they will go to jail.

To those who claim to be supportive of law enforcement - law enforcement is not with you. This would pose a serious danger for our first responders and the community at large.

I have always been supportive of a citizen’s First Amendment right to protest. But, this is not lawful and it is reckless. It will not be tolerated.”

