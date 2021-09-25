Contests
Person dies after shooting in OTR, police say

By Natalya Daoud and Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine Saturday morning.

Officers say it happened in the 4300 block of East McMicken Avenue around 6 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone else was shot.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

