Person dies after shooting in OTR, police say
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine Saturday morning.
Officers say it happened in the 4300 block of East McMicken Avenue around 6 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone else was shot.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
