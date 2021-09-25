Pfizer booster doses available to eligible Ohioans, health officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Health announced on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccine providers can now administer Pfizer/Comirnaty booster shots to eligible residents at least six months after the first completion of the Pfizer series.

In alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the booster shots are now available to Ohioans in the following groups:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient, but those eligible are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

Recipients will be asked if they have one of the conditions but will not be required to provide proof. Health officials say that those eligible should allow two to three weeks to get their booster dose.

Those eligible can schedule an appointment online or call 1-833-427-5634.

Ohioans are encouraged to bring their vaccine card to the appointment. Those who cannot find their vaccine card should contact their vaccine provider.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are not eligible for booster doses, pending ongoing evaluation.

Health officials say that there is plenty of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses.

