Showers form now until 3PM

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak cold front will bring a couple hours of shower activity to the FOX19 NOW viewing area Saturday. This will be from now until 3pm. The sky will then clear, and the weather will be great for late afternoon and evening outdoor activities. Daytime highs will be around 70 degrees! The great weather continues Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with high temps in the low 80s and Tuesday another weak cold front will bring the slight chance of a shower, or two then pleasant, dry Autumn weather resumes late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.