Spectacular forecast for Sunday

Sunny and warm
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The great weather continues beginning with a clear and calm overnight period. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping into the low 40s in the suburbs and near 47 downtown. We’ll see a lot of sunshine on Sunday. Highs are headed into the lower 70s.

Winds will become southwest as we move into Monday and Tuesday. It will be noticeably warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. Another weak cold front could bring the slight shower chance on Tuesday morning. Then, dry autumn weather resumes through Friday.

