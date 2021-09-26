Contests
Above average through much of the week

Highs in the 80s through Thursday
(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy tonight and not as cold. Temperatures will dip down into the low to mid 50s on Monday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday. Daytime highs will reach the lower 80s under mostly sunny sky conditions.

A weak front will move through Monday night and Tuesday morning. bringing a slight chance for scattered morning rain across the eastern portions of the Tri-State. Most areas will remain dry. Clouds clear by midday. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs pushing toward the middle 80s.

Not much temperature adjustment behind the front. Expect dry conditions and highs in the 80s through Thursday. Temperatures return to the 70s on Friday. Weekend plans may be impacted by isolated storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Spectacular forecast for Sunday