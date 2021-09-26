Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents in Edgewood who have been praying for a mailman who nearly died from COVID-19 earlier this year welcomed him back in a big way Saturday.

The families in Edgewood have been waiting for months to see their beloved mailman Daniel Scholl after he was rushed to the hospital in January with coronavirus.

“There’s been a lot of prayers and good thoughts going to Daniel over these last nine months or so, so it’s incredible to have him back,” resident Dan Brady said.

As these residents are happy to see Daniel again after his long fought battle with COVID, he’s just has happy to see them and said his customers help him keep moving.

“I tell you what - it was gut wrenching. The customers I have in this subdivision are beautiful. There are customers everywhere. These customers are number one from here to Winding Trail. It’s awesome to see them,” Scholl said.

He said he is back to work with a different mindset. (FOX19 NOW)

Just like he used to, Daniel brought candy for the kids and dog biscuits for his furry friends. But he said he’s back to work with a different mindset.

“It’s scary though, I never thought this would be happening to me, and I just want everyone to know, get the shot,” he said.

Daniel wants everyone to cherish each day, for it’s a gift, just as he is a gift to the families in the Edgewood neighborhood.

“It changes your life, and believe me, it’s going to be different from now on, smile, laugh, do what you got to do... laugh guys,” he said.

