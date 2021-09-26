Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19

A beloved mailman was welcomed back after a long battle with COVID-19.
A beloved mailman was welcomed back after a long battle with COVID-19.(FOX19 NOW)
By Alison Montoya
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents in Edgewood who have been praying for a mailman who nearly died from COVID-19 earlier this year welcomed him back in a big way Saturday.

The families in Edgewood have been waiting for months to see their beloved mailman Daniel Scholl after he was rushed to the hospital in January with coronavirus.

“There’s been a lot of prayers and good thoughts going to Daniel over these last nine months or so, so it’s incredible to have him back,” resident Dan Brady said.

As these residents are happy to see Daniel again after his long fought battle with COVID, he’s just has happy to see them and said his customers help him keep moving.

“I tell you what - it was gut wrenching. The customers I have in this subdivision are beautiful. There are customers everywhere. These customers are number one from here to Winding Trail. It’s awesome to see them,” Scholl said.

He said he is back to work with a different mindset.
He said he is back to work with a different mindset.(FOX19 NOW)

Just like he used to, Daniel brought candy for the kids and dog biscuits for his furry friends. But he said he’s back to work with a different mindset.

“It’s scary though, I never thought this would be happening to me, and I just want everyone to know, get the shot,” he said.

Daniel wants everyone to cherish each day, for it’s a gift, just as he is a gift to the families in the Edgewood neighborhood.

“It changes your life, and believe me, it’s going to be different from now on, smile, laugh, do what you got to do... laugh guys,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
Ohio middle school cancels classes after second staff member dies
Morgan Roberts
NKY woman in rape case bragged about taking young boy’s virginity: Court docs
Joshua Stanfield
Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say
Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.
Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees
Colerain High School Football Stadium
Middletown moves high-school football game at police urging

Latest News

Authorities on the scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Community comes together to stop gun violence
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Brandi Turner, 35, died after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.
Police identify woman killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting
Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.
Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees