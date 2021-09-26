Contests
Bengals pound Steelers, get first win in Pittsburgh since 2015

Zac Taylor: “This is something we needed.”
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after rushing for a first down in the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after rushing for a first down in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)(Justin Berl | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) erased memories of past horrors in Pittsburgh on Sunday with a 24-10 win over the Steelers (1-2).

It was the Bengals first win at Heinz Field since the 2015 season and snapped a five-game losing streak.

“This is a big deal for our organization, our coaches and our players,” said defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who had one of the Bengals four sacks in the win.

Joe Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked zero times for the first time in two seasons with the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase continued his unprecedented start to his rookie season with touchdown catches of 34 yards and nine yards. The star rookie finished with four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase has four touchdowns in his first three NFL games.

Tyler Boyd pulled in four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown his hometown. Joe Mixon had 90 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Ben Roethlisberger was 38 of 58 for 318 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice by Logan Wilson and sacked four times.

In his third season as head coach, Zac Taylor pick up his first road win in the AFC North.

The Bengals return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) next for a week four showdown on Thursday Night Football.

