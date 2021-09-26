Contests
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili will be offering a buy one get one free meal deal Monday to celebrate the Bengals’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At any Gold Star location Monday, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry-out orders.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

