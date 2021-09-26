Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver died after a fiery crash occurred in Fairfield Township Sunday, Sgt. McCroskey says.

Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on Drew Drive.

The occupant was driving on that road, hit a mailbox, a parked car, and then a garage. Sgt. McCroskey says the vehicle then caught on fire, causing the driver to die.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

