I-275 shut down in both directions at Springfield Pike due to crash

All lanes in both directions are closed on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
All lanes in both directions are closed on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.(Ohio State Highway Patrol Southwest Ohio)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -All lanes on Interstate 275 at Springfield Pike are closed due to a crash, Springdale police said.

Springdale police say they were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. after a driver hit a utility pole, causing power and utility lines to fall.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that it will likely be closed all day. Duke Energy is responding.

Travelers are advised to take an alternative route.

