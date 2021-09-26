Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified

The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours before the Louder than Life Festival was scheduled to open its doors on Friday morning, a vendor was found dead after an apparent overdose.

On Sunday, the vendor was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Nicholaus Davis, 40, from Louisville.

The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.

Danny Wimmer Presents, the event organizer of Louder than Life, issued a statement on the death Friday afternoon.

“The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
I-275 reopens at Springfield Pike after crash
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR