Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Laundrie shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death,” the statement reads.

Chapman wants anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
Ohio middle school cancels classes after second staff member dies
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Brandi Turner, 35, died after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.
Police identify woman killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting
Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.
Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees
Morgan Roberts
NKY woman in rape case bragged about taking young boy’s virginity: Court docs

Latest News

Sophie's Angel Run to kick off Sunday
Sophie's Angel Run to kick off Sunday
Cincinnati Sport's Club hosts "Meditation and mindful eating" series
Cincinnati Sport's Club hosts "Meditation and mindful eating" series
A beloved mailman was welcomed back after a long battle with COVID-19.
Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19
Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19
Beloved mailman welcomed back by NKY neighborhood after long battle with COVID-19
Authorities on the scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Community comes together to stop gun violence