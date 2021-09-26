Sunny skies the next few days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

An area of high pressure will deliver dry conditions the next few days. Southerly winds will boost temperatures into the low 80s mid-week as high-pressure slides east.

A weak front will move through Monday night and Tuesday morning. Otherwise, dry conditions will persist until the weekend.

