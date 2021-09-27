Contests
Badin High School students, Operation Ramp It up to build wheelchair ramp for Fairfield veteran

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Badin High School students, along with Operation Ramp It Up, will be helping a Fairfield veteran by building him a wheelchair ramp.

Students say that veteran Bob Netherland is on hospice care due to heart failure, and so they raised money to build a ramp to make his life easier.

“He really can’t get out of his house because he’s in a wheelchair and has no way out, so we’re just trying to make sure he can get out into the community and do what everyone else wants to do,” Cameron Wright said.

Since last year, the students say that they have been working on this, their senior project, and raised more money to build the ramp than planned.

“We started a GoFundMe about last year around this time and raised over $2,500, and it just feels great to give back to veterans who served our country.

Wright says that they will give the extra money to Netherland to buy a new wheelchair, but Netherland wants to give that money to someone else.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

