Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
A vehicle ran off the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to westbound U.S. 50 and plunged some 40 feet below, where it landed on Eggleston Street and burst into flames, police confirm.
It happened about 3 a.m. Monday.
Fire crews extinguished the flames and remain on scene investigating, along with police.
