Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Stefano DiPietrantonio and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.

A vehicle ran off the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to westbound U.S. 50 and plunged some 40 feet below, where it landed on Eggleston Street and burst into flames, police confirm.

It happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and remain on scene investigating, along with police.

We’re live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
I-275 reopens at Springfield Pike after crash
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili

Latest News

Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.
Police investigating reports of man impersonating officers in NKY
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says