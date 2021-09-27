Chinese flags placed in Anderson Township yards meant to divide community, school board candidate says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother of adopted Chinese children and Forest Hills School District Board of Education candidate condemned the placement of Chinese flags next to her election signs.

Rachel Baker said in a statement that some Anderson Township residents woke up Monday to find Chinese flags in their yards.

Baker, who adopted three children from China, said the flags were put in front of her school board candidate signs and those of other Democratic candidates.

“My family and friends wholeheartedly celebrate my children’s Chinese heritage, but this uninvited placing of flags in the dark of night is clearly an action to create division based on race.

“Racism does not belong in our community and does not reflect the values of the majority of our neighbors,” Baker said in the statement.

Some of the signs were on Northport Drive leading up to Summit Elementary School, she said.

Baker said she is more motivated now, “to be a voice for positivity and progress on the Forest Hills School District Board of Education.”

She added that her time in Anderson Township has been welcoming.

Baker did not file a police report but tells FOX19 NOW she will if something is done to her property.

