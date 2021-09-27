Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Children’s adds critical care building, largest expansion in hospital history

Cincinnati Children's added a critical care building.
Cincinnati Children's added a critical care building.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Avondale added a critical care building making it the largest expansion its hospital history.

Officials with the hospital say that the $600 million investment took three years to complete.

The 632,500-square-foot facility includes:

  • 249 private rooms which are 50% bigger than the current patient rooms. All of the intensive care units and the Bone Marrow Transplant and Complex Airway will be relocated to the new building.
  • The new Emergency Department is triple in size at 90,000 square feet. The additional space is dedicated to improving workflow, team medicine, embedded imaging (MRI, X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound), and pharmacy.
  • Spectral lighting. Designed by Cincinnati Children’s researchers, spectral lighting is designed to mimic natural sunlight, which helps support healthy sleep cycles and stimulates growth for newborns.
  • New amenities include an exercise room with showers, a massage area, laundry rooms, additional lounges, and quiet rooms to help make longer stays more comfortable for families.
  • The new building has more than 1,000 pieces of artwork created by professional artists, patients, families, staff, and local students.

The Critical Care building also has four gardens:

  • The rooftop garden for patients
  • Designated staff garden for employees
  • Reflection garden for families
  • A landscape garden

Officials say that the landscape garden is nearly an acre of open space that will be developed into a park-like environment.

Staff will begin moving patients into the new building in early November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
I-275 reopens at Springfield Pike after crash

Latest News

Eldest Wagner son didn’t kill anyone in Pike County massacre: court docs
Eldest Wagner son didn’t kill anyone in Pike County massacre: court docs
Rachel Baker, who adopted three children from China, said the flags were put in front of her...
Chinese flags placed in Anderson Township yards meant to divide community, school board candidate says
Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday following a shooting at a Florence apartment...
Female escort arrested following shooting at Florence apartment, police say
One person was shot in Roselawn Monday morning, Cincinnati police say
Police: 1 shot in Roselawn