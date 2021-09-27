Cincinnati Children’s adds critical care building, largest expansion in hospital history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Avondale added a critical care building making it the largest expansion its hospital history.

Officials with the hospital say that the $600 million investment took three years to complete.

The 632,500-square-foot facility includes:

249 private rooms which are 50% bigger than the current patient rooms. All of the intensive care units and the Bone Marrow Transplant and Complex Airway will be relocated to the new building.

The new Emergency Department is triple in size at 90,000 square feet. The additional space is dedicated to improving workflow, team medicine, embedded imaging (MRI, X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound), and pharmacy.

Spectral lighting. Designed by Cincinnati Children’s researchers, spectral lighting is designed to mimic natural sunlight, which helps support healthy sleep cycles and stimulates growth for newborns.

New amenities include an exercise room with showers, a massage area, laundry rooms, additional lounges, and quiet rooms to help make longer stays more comfortable for families.

The new building has more than 1,000 pieces of artwork created by professional artists, patients, families, staff, and local students.

The Critical Care building also has four gardens:

The rooftop garden for patients

Designated staff garden for employees

Reflection garden for families

A landscape garden

Officials say that the landscape garden is nearly an acre of open space that will be developed into a park-like environment.

Staff will begin moving patients into the new building in early November.

