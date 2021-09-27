Cincinnati Children’s adds critical care building, largest expansion in hospital history
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Avondale added a critical care building making it the largest expansion its hospital history.
Officials with the hospital say that the $600 million investment took three years to complete.
The 632,500-square-foot facility includes:
- 249 private rooms which are 50% bigger than the current patient rooms. All of the intensive care units and the Bone Marrow Transplant and Complex Airway will be relocated to the new building.
- The new Emergency Department is triple in size at 90,000 square feet. The additional space is dedicated to improving workflow, team medicine, embedded imaging (MRI, X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound), and pharmacy.
- Spectral lighting. Designed by Cincinnati Children’s researchers, spectral lighting is designed to mimic natural sunlight, which helps support healthy sleep cycles and stimulates growth for newborns.
- New amenities include an exercise room with showers, a massage area, laundry rooms, additional lounges, and quiet rooms to help make longer stays more comfortable for families.
- The new building has more than 1,000 pieces of artwork created by professional artists, patients, families, staff, and local students.
The Critical Care building also has four gardens:
- The rooftop garden for patients
- Designated staff garden for employees
- Reflection garden for families
- A landscape garden
Officials say that the landscape garden is nearly an acre of open space that will be developed into a park-like environment.
Staff will begin moving patients into the new building in early November.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.