Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

COVID-19 testing program helping keep Ludlow Independent School students in class

By Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - Ludlow Independent Schools is seeing the benefits of a COVID-19 testing program designed to keep exposed students in the classroom.

When classes at Ludlow Independent Schools started in mid-August, the Director of Teaching and Learning Jason Steffen says they had three positive COVID-19 cases but 80 students in quarantine.

“We had an enormous amount of kids staying out of school due to close contact, not necessarily a positive case,” Steffen explained.

Something had to be done to keep students from falling behind because they were in quarantine.

Things have changed at Ludlow Independent Schools thanks to a district-wide pilot program called Test to Stay.

The program allows students identified as close contacts to attend school as long as they have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19.

“They get both a rapid test and a PCR test,” says Steffen. “So, the rapid would be a quick 15 minutes and we would get that result right away to see if they could stay for the day. But we also do a PCR test on day one and day five to make sure it’s a more accurate test. So, we’re making sure we’re getting several points of data to make sure they’re safe here at school.”

The district is in its third week enforcing the program.

On average, Steffen says they test eight to 10 students daily who are considered close contacts.

He calls the program successful because the majority return for in-person instruction.

“Just having the kids here, we’re seeing a positive impact both academically and social-emotional well-being,” said Steffen.

Ten Warren County school districts are hoping for the same positive results when they start a similar pilot program on Tuesday.

Families choosing not to participate in the pilot testing program would instead follow existing quarantine procedures, meaning sending their kids to schools with masks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash into Fairfield Township home, police say
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
Driver charged following crash that closed I-275 at Springfield Pike for several hours

Latest News

85 new COVID deaths over the weekend in Kentucky
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some