1 dead in Avondale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are conducting a death investigation in Avondale on Monday.

The shooting happened early Monday evening in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue near Reading Road.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section is conducting the investigation.

Police say they will release an update when more information becomes available.

