Donors needed for annual Bengals Blood Drive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Hoxworth Blood Center are searching for people to donate blood for the annual Bengals Blood Drive.

The blood drive kicks off Monday and will run through Oct. 9.

Each donor participating in the Bengals Blood Drive will receive a limited-edition pullover featuring the Bengals logo.

Hoxworth recently had to issue appeals for certain blood types because of high usage at local hospitals and low donor turnout, according to Hoxworth Spokesperson Alecia Lipton.

Hoxworth needs to collect 400 units of blood and 50 units of platelets each day to meet the needs of Cincinnati-area hospitals.

Appointments are encouraged by Hoxworth, and masks are required.

Those wishing to donate can do so at any Hoxworth neighborhood center.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment can do so online or call (513) 451-0910.

