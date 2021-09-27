Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Donors needed for annual Bengals Blood Drive

By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Bengals, and Hoxworth Blood Center are searching for people to donate blood for the annual Bengals Blood Drive.

The blood drive kicks off Monday and will run through Oct. 9.

Each donor participating in the Bengals Blood Drive will receive a limited-edition pullover featuring the Bengals logo.

Hoxworth recently had to issue appeals for certain blood types because of high usage at local hospitals and low donor turnout, according to Hoxworth Spokesperson Alecia Lipton.

Hoxworth needs to collect 400 units of blood and 50 units of platelets each day to meet the needs of Cincinnati-area hospitals.

Appointments are encouraged by Hoxworth, and masks are required.

Those wishing to donate can do so at any Hoxworth neighborhood center.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment can do so online or call (513) 451-0910.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
I-275 reopens at Springfield Pike after crash
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR

Latest News

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after rushing for a first down in the...
Bengals pound Steelers, get first win in Pittsburgh since 2015
final quarter
The Final Quarter 9-24-21
The West High football team returns to the field for the first time since Aug. 10, after which...
West High football program, rocked by hazing scandal, returns to field