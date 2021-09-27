Eagle Scout project makes walk to school safer, easier for Turpin High School students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Turpin High School students will soon have a new path to school thanks to one of their peer’s Eagle Scout project.

Behind the high school property, many students park in spots rented out by the Heritage Universalist Unitarian Church.

The students take the shortest path to the school by walking up a wooded trail.

That trail is getting a makeover thanks to Eagle Scout and Turpin High School senior Bradley Beck.

Beck is a Life Scout with Troop 281, currently working on his Eagle Scout project.

The project is something Beck has been involved in for two years.

“This trail is used by not only students coming here every day, but it’s also used by families that come for football games, things like that,” explains Beck. “And knowing that I’m making a permanent path out of concrete, that will be here for many generations.”

“We do have a sidewalk that connects the church to the school, but it’s a ways away and we know that students like to take the most direct path and over time have created their own pathway,” says Turpin High School Principal David Spencer.

Spencer says the school has been the recipient of several Eagle Scout projects, including a gazebo and a statue in the front of the school.

Spencer says this is not the first time he’s been presented with the idea to improve this path.

“My first response was, ‘that’s a great idea, I’m not sure it’s gonna happen,’” remembers Spencer. “Mainly because this is my 17th year here, and we’ve probably had at least seven other Eagle Scouts that have considered this project.”

Beck had to communicate with the church, the school, and the landowners of a private driveway between the church and school to get the project going.

After they all agreed to his plans and he had a quote from the construction company, he needed to raise more than $3,000

Within three days, he raised the money and got to work.

“We tore out all of the shrubs, all of the honeysuckles in one day,” explains Beck. “It took quite a while. There was a lot here; it was pretty thick.”

The concrete will be poured Tuesday and the path will be complete.

Beck says this project has taught him a lot about making a difference in your community.

“You can make a difference for your community,” says Beck. “It doesn’t have to be making a new path. It can be opening the door for someone, or picking up some trash around the school, or even just smiling to someone, telling them to have a good day. There’s little things that you can always do to help out people in your community. And while it might not be a big thing to you, it could make a difference to someone else.”

Beck says this project would never have been possible if it wasn’t for all the people that donated money and he’s thankful to his fellow scouts.

He looks forward to coming back to the school as a graduate and walking the same path to some high school events.

