Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR

Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.(WXIX)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of the mother of six killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine wants justice in the death of their loved one.

Brandi Turner, 35, was shot and killed around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on East McMicken Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Brandi’s sister, N’Dia Turner, says the 35-year-old single mom was out trying to enjoy a rare night out but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She was just trying to celebrate. That’s all she was trying to do,” explained N’Dia.

While no one has been arrested in connection with Brandi’s death, her sister wants the shooter to be held accountable.

“I want the person who did this to be found, and I want justice for my sister, so do her kids and her family as well,” N’Dia said. “So, we’re just hoping for the best and that the person who is involved and did this is caught because they deserve to rot.”

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Brandi was one of three people shot Saturday in OTR.

The other two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

