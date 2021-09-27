FC Cincinnati parts ways with head coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati announced Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Jaap Stam.

Stam has been relieved from his duties and he will be going back home to be with his family, officials with the club said in a statement.

“During our nearly two-month process to identify the next General Manager for FC Cincinnati, it was apparent that a Head Coach change was necessary. Therefore, after a great deal of deliberation, the club has made the decision to now move to the future with Jaap no longer serving as Head Coach.” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said. “We believe a change in leadership is in the best interest of the club at this time, and a new General Manager will lead the search for a new Head Coach. We are an ambitious club, and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city. We thank Jaap for everything he has done for FC Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family.”

Stam was hired in 2020 after FC Cincinnati’s previous head coach Ron Jans resigned due to accusations that he used a racial slur.

The club says that Tyrone Marshall, the FC Cincinnati U-19 squad head coach, will be the interim head coach for the team.

“Tyrone has been a valuable addition to our coaching staff since he arrived earlier this year with plan to be the future coach of our MLS2 team,” said Berding. “He has shown his coaching ability and leadership qualities, and he is the right person to inject new energy into the locker room and help our squad finish 2021 strong with an eye to the future.”

Club officials say that they have also parted ways with a couple of other coaches, Said Bakkati and Yoann Damet.

FC Cincinnati is in second to last place of the Eastern Conference with a 4-8-13 record. FC Cincinnati hosts last place Toronto FC on Wednesday at TQL Stadium.

