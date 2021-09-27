Contests
Female escort arrested after shooting in Florence apartment

Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday after a shooting occurred at Florence apartment...
Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday after a shooting occurred at Florence apartment complex.(Florence Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A female escort was arrested on Saturday after shooting another escort at a man’s apartment in Florence.

Florence police say, Brooke Litchfield, 21, shot the other escort during an altercation at the Charleston Pines Apartments.

Officers say they responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. from the man who claimed he was being robbed at the apartment complex.

Shortly after that, police responded to a woman at St. Elizabeth Hospital who had been shot. It was not until officers arrived at both locations that they realized the calls were related.

Investigators say they found out the man hired the two escorts to come to his apartment.

During the altercation Litchfield shot one round in the same direction as the man but missed, and instead shot the other escort, police said.

Officers say that Litchfield took the woman to the hospital for treatment. The woman was then airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She has non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The names of the man and the other escort have not been released at this time.

Litchfield was arrested and taken to the Boone County Detention Center.

Her bond was set at $250,000, per court documents.

She faces one count of robbery, assault, wanton endangerment.

The others will face charges of prostitution, police said.

