Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash into Fairfield Township home, police say
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
Driver charged following crash that closed I-275 at Springfield Pike for several hours

Latest News

Cincinnati police investigate a death in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue in Avondale.
Death investigation underway in Avondale
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines