‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space

By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman accused of shooting and killing a man and stuffing the body in the crawl space of his home was arraigned on murder charges Monday.

Sara McQuilling, 41, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $10,000.

She’s currently being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $250,000 bond.

West Buechel Police responded to the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near Preston Highway, on a welfare check around 10 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a victim in a crawl space under the floor. The victim had been shot and killed, officers confirmed.

Michael Moss told WAVE 3 News on Monday he heard the shot ring out from next door.

“In my gut, I knew that’s what it was,” Moss said. “I knew something was wrong, but it wasn’t my business.”

Moss said he was present the following day when officers conducted the wellness check at the home and was surprised to find his neighbor dead.

He said the victim was a quiet man, who often kept to himself.

“Another officer went in, and as he was saying that, he come back out and stuck his head out and said, ‘we have a body under the floors in the crawl space,’” Moss said.

The police report states McQuilling admitted to shooting the victim and told officers she committed the crime with a revolver. Police found a .22 caliber revolver in her purse, believed to be the murder weapon.

Almost a week later, the crime still doesn’t sit right with Moss.

“I haven’t really... seriously, I haven’t slept good in a couple nights,” Moss said. “I keep waking up thinking about him.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

