Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man killed in early morning house fire in NKY

Firefighters tried to get to the man out, but were unable, according to the sheriff's office.
Firefighters tried to get to the man out, but were unable, according to the sheriff's office.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was killed early Monday when his home in Crittenden, Kentucky, caught on fire.

The fire in the 300 block of North Main Street was seen by a passerby around 12:30 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Todd Cummins with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters got to the home to find a man standing outside.

The man told firefighters his father was still inside the home, Cummins said.

Firefighters tried to get to the man’s father, but were unable, according to Cummins.

Once the fire was out, crews went inside and found the man had died in the back bedroom. The man’s identity has not been released.

Cummins said they think the fire was an accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash into Fairfield Township home, police say
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
Driver charged following crash that closed I-275 at Springfield Pike for several hours

Latest News

85 new COVID deaths over the weekend in Kentucky
North Ridgeville police removed a six-foot rat snake from the middle of Lorain Road Monday.
North Ridgeville police remove 6-foot rat snake from middle of Lorain Road
Turpin High School student creates a safer and easier path to school for his Eagle Scout project
Eagle Scout project makes walk to school safer, easier for Turpin High School students
Cincinnati Children's added a critical care building.
Cincinnati Children’s adds critical care building, largest expansion in hospital history