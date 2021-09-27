Man killed in early morning house fire in NKY

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was killed early Monday when his home in Crittenden, Kentucky, caught on fire.

The fire in the 300 block of North Main Street was seen by a passerby around 12:30 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Todd Cummins with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters got to the home to find a man standing outside.

The man told firefighters his father was still inside the home, Cummins said.

Firefighters tried to get to the man’s father, but were unable, according to Cummins.

Once the fire was out, crews went inside and found the man had died in the back bedroom. The man’s identity has not been released.

Cummins said they think the fire was an accident.

