Police investigating reports of man impersonating officers in NKY

The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.
The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a man impersonating officers in Glencoe.

The man allegedly has gone to several homes saying he is there to serve an arrest warrant, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management’s Facebook post.

The police impersonator is not wearing plain clothes when doing this, the post reads.

The man is not with law enforcement and the police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call dispatch at 859-567-7020.

We have had reports of a male subject who has knocked on doors in the area of North Main Street in Glencoe, the male...

Posted by Gallatin County Emergency Management-Kentucky on Saturday, September 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

