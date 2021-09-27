Video shows arson suspect spraying lighter fluid to spark fire on Reading Road
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is trying to identify a woman seen on video dousing a Reading Road property with lighter fluid to ignite a fire.
The video shows the incident that happened in the 3800 block of Reading Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video is asked to call CFD Spec. Dave Taylor at 513-352-4994.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.