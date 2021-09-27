Contests
Video shows arson suspect spraying lighter fluid to spark fire on Reading Road

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is trying to identify a woman seen on video dousing a Reading Road property with lighter fluid to ignite a fire.

The video shows the incident that happened in the 3800 block of Reading Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video is asked to call CFD Spec. Dave Taylor at 513-352-4994.

