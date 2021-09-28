Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amazon unveils ‘Jetsons’-like roaming robot for the home

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s new robot can hear, see and follow you around the the home, but its no Rosey the Robot.

Amazon’s version, called Astro, doesn’t cook or clean like the animated character from “The Jetsons,” but it can check if you left the stove on while you’re out or send an alert if someone enters the house it doesn’t recognize.

It uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon said Astro — which also happens to be the name of the Jetson’s dog — will only get smarter as time goes on. It does do some housework: Snacks or a can of soda can be placed on its back to be carted to someone across the house.

The $1,000 robot, which will be sent out to customers later this year, was one of a slew of gadgets Amazon unveiled Tuesday as part of its annual event ahead of the holidays.

Astro, however, stole the show. Amazon executive David Limp asked the 17-inch (43-centimeter) tall robot to come on stage during the virtual event, then asked it to beatbox. Its round digital eyes close or widen as it does tasks, giving it a human-like touch.

Amazon said a limited number of the Astro will be sold, but didn’t provide a number.

Besides the robot, Amazon also unveiled a picture frame-like screen that can be hung to a wall and has Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in. The company foresees it going in the kitchen, where users can see recipes, check their schedule or watch a show as they cook.

Also Tuesday, the Seattle-based company said its Echo listening devices will be put in Disney hotel rooms next year so that guests can order towels from room service or ask it the fastest way to get to a theme park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday following a shooting at a Florence apartment...
Female escort arrested following shooting at Florence apartment, police say

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Leading public health experts and parents to expect the doses for children 5 to 11 years old to...
Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill puts gaping exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates