Biden nominates new top federal prosecutor for southern Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The White House announced Tuesday President Joe Biden is nominating a veteran federal prosecutor to be the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker has worked in the southern district office since 1999.

The office is based out of Cincinnati and has jurisdiction over all federal litigation in 48 counties that make up the southern part of Ohio. This includes criminal prosecutions for violations of federal law, civil lawsuits by and against the government, and actions to collect judgments and restitution on behalf of victims and taxpayers.

If approved by the Senate, Parker would oversee ongoing cases including the prosecutions of two suspended Cincinnati City Council Members, P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor, who are charged in separate pay-to-play investigations, as well as the corruption probe into House Bill 6 that resulted in the indictment of the state’s now former House speaker, Larry Householder, and four others.

The day the arrests linked to HB6 were announced in July 2020, then-U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said this was “likely the largest money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

Vipal Patel has led the U.S. Attorney’s Office temporarily since March after DeVillers resigned at Biden’s request as he sought to replace those appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Parker has lifelong ties to the area and is well known in the community.

“Through his work with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Parker believes in maintaining a strong connection to the community,” Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber wrote on their website when they included him among their 2019 nominees for “Making Black History.”

“He works tirelessly to enforce the law as well as support community prevention and intervention strategies that focus on substance abuse, narcotics trafficking, and violence. Parker continues to use his free time to speak to youth at local elementary and high schools, encouraging them to stay away from drugs, crime and other negative behaviors. He firmly believes that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

He previously served as chief of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force from 2010 to 2011.

He also was chief of the criminal division from 2011 to 2019, when several law enforcement agencies embarked on a money laundering and drug trafficking investigation into local nightclubs.

From 2003 to 2005, Parker served as an Adjunct Professor of federal criminal practice at the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Parker served as a law clerk for Judge S. Arthur Spiegel on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio from 1997 to 1999.

He received his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law in 1997 and his B.S., magna cum laude, from Tuskegee University in 1994.

Parker is among nine nominations announced by the White House on Tuesday to helm the federal prosecutors’ offices in Hawaii, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio, Vermont and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are central to the Biden administration’s efforts to combat violent crime.

The candidates were “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in a statement.

