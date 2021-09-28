Contests
City worker thrown from tractor in US-50 crash

Matthew Bauer, 27, was seriously hurt while working on the shoulder, according to ISP.
Indiana State Police and Dearborn County sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a...
Indiana State Police and Dearborn County sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a tractor on US 50 on Monday.(Indiana State Police - Versailles Post)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man who works for the town of Dearborn was seriously injured when he was thrown from a tractor during a crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in Dillsboro on the shoulder of US-50 near Texas Gas Road, according to Indiana State Police.

Keith Lee, 49, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving east on US-50 approaching two tractors working in the area.

The tractors were being operated by 27-year-old Matthew Bauer and another Dillsboro employee.

An ISP investigation found Lee left the right side of the road and hit the back of Bauer’s tractor, causing Bauer to be thrown from the tractor.

The 27-year-old was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. ISP had no update on his condition as of Tuesday evening.

Keith Lee
Keith Lee(Dearborn County Jail)

Lee was uninjured.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department began a criminal investigation into the crash.

The investigation resulted in Lee’s arrest on charges of driving with a suspended license while in a serious injury crash and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee submitted to a toxicology test at an area hospital, the results of which are pending. Additional charges could come.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Communications, Dillsboro Fire Department, UC Aircare, and Affordable Todd’s Wrecker Service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

