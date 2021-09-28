Man arrested after inappropriately touching Family Dollar employee, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Monday after inappropriately touching an employee and then masturbating on a surveillance camera.

Court documents say that Garrett Penn, 35, walked inside the Family Dollar on Reading Road, went to the back office without permission, and then attempted to steal paper towels.

Penn was asked to leave, but before he fled, he rubbed the employee on her arm and touched her butt, court documents said.

Court documents say that officers reviewed the store’s camera footage and discovered that Penn was masturbating while watching the employee through their surveillance cameras.

While police were at the store, they received another call that Penn entered a man’s house while he was asleep but was chased out of the house before officers arrived.

Court documents say that while searching for Penn, officers spoke to a CVS employee who told them that Penn ran inside and locked himself in the bathroom, even though he was banned from the store.

Penn refused to leave the bathroom, so then officers forced themselves in and arrested him.

Jail records say that Penn faces one count of voyeurism, sexual imposition, obstruction of official business, and two counts of criminal trespassing.

