Loveland High School custodian dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The lead custodian at Loveland High School died Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the district announced on its website.

Rich Peabody had been a part of the Loveland City School District for 26 years.

“Please keep the Peabody family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement on the district’s website read.

Peabody’s wife, Ora Sue, is a retired Loveland Middle School secretary and continues to work at the school as a substitute cafeteria worker and monitor.

Their son Daniel is lead custodian at Loveland Elementary School and their son David is a Loveland graduate.

The district is urging students, family and staff to reach out to one of the school counselors through the district’s website if they are in need of support.

