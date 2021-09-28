Mason City Council mulls ‘sanctuary’ proposal outlawing abortion

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Debate continues in Mason about a proposed ordinance declaring the city a so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The proposal, which does not yet exist in a publicly accessible form, follows the passage of a similar ordinance in Lebanon earlier this year.

Nevertheless, it could be up for a vote by Oct. 11.

Mason City Council discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday.

The proposal would ban abortion clinics or providers from prescribing abortion medications within city limits. It would also target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion.

“The choice is now, could we pass a piece of legislation that would prevent abortion clinics and providers from locating in the city of Mason?” Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman posed. “And, is that in the best interest of our community?

“I believe the answer is yes. It provides legal protection from the unborn. But it also prevents a facility from locating in the city of Mason, because it outlaws the service being provided.”

Residents on both sides of the debate attended Monday’s meeting.

“I was really bothered by the language that was really punitive,” Cathy Elliott said, referencing language going after those helping others seeking an abortion.

“I’m on board,” said Regina Bryant. “I think that we do need to have someone that has a voice for the unborn. Clearly, these are babies, I get it. My right, my body, I absolutely understand that. But once you have a body inside of your body, it’s no longer your body to permit to do these things.”

Mason City Council is getting help from a nonprofit called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, funded by the Right to Life of East Texas.

The group claims to have helped 38 cities with sanctuary ordinances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.