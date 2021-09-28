Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Maximum sentence for Tri-State man who left robbery victim for dead

The man “took advantage of a senior citizen, someone he knew was vulnerable.”
Jason Snader
Jason Snader(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - An Indiana judge on Tuesday gave the maximum sentence to a man who nearly beat a senior citizen to death during a robbery, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Jason Snader, 39, and his nephew, Brandon Goins, went to the home of Joseph Hofstetter on Dec. 3, 2018, after having spent Thanksgiving there. The pair intended to rob the home.

Snader and Goins, who was a co-defendant in the case, beat Hofstetter nearly to death, then left him for dead during the robbery.

Hofstetter would pass away 15 months later.

“Snader’s actions were reprehensible,” Deddens said. “He took advantage of a senior citizen, someone he knew was vulnerable and as a result caused great injuries to Mr. Hofstetter.”

Last August, Goins pleaded on a burglary charge in exchange for 30 years, of which 12 years were suspended. A condition of the plea deal was that he testify against Snader.

Snader’s plea deal left his final sentence to Judge James Humphrey.

The prosecutor’s office advocated for a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Humphrey on Tuesday imposed that 40-year sentence—and an additional seven years of probation—on a charge of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday following a shooting at a Florence apartment...
Female escort arrested following shooting at Florence apartment, police say

Latest News

Indiana State Police and Dearborn County sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a...
City worker thrown from tractor in US-50 crash
Cincinnati police updates council on crime stats, homicides
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill puts gaping exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates
Boone County Arboretum hosts a dog walkathon to benefit seeing eye dog fees.
NKY Dog Walkathon to benefit service dog organization