Maximum sentence for Tri-State man who left robbery victim for dead

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - An Indiana judge on Tuesday gave the maximum sentence to a man who nearly beat a senior citizen to death during a robbery, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Jason Snader, 39, and his nephew, Brandon Goins, went to the home of Joseph Hofstetter on Dec. 3, 2018, after having spent Thanksgiving there. The pair intended to rob the home.

Snader and Goins, who was a co-defendant in the case, beat Hofstetter nearly to death, then left him for dead during the robbery.

Hofstetter would pass away 15 months later.

“Snader’s actions were reprehensible,” Deddens said. “He took advantage of a senior citizen, someone he knew was vulnerable and as a result caused great injuries to Mr. Hofstetter.”

Last August, Goins pleaded on a burglary charge in exchange for 30 years, of which 12 years were suspended. A condition of the plea deal was that he testify against Snader.

Snader’s plea deal left his final sentence to Judge James Humphrey.

The prosecutor’s office advocated for a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Humphrey on Tuesday imposed that 40-year sentence—and an additional seven years of probation—on a charge of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.