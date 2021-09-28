NKY Dog Walkathon to benefit service dog organization

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - The NKY Dog Walkathon benefiting people who are visually impaired is happening on Oct. 3 at the Boone County Arboretum.

Veterinarian Technician and dog lover. Each year since 1992, Veterinarian Technician Joan Arnold has helped organize the NKY Dog Walkathon.

The event benefits Pilot Dogs, which is an organization based out of Columbus, Ohio, working with the visually impaired in our area too.

Arnold says she has a close personal friend who has a seeing-eye dog, and that service animal has given her the freedom to do the things she enjoys.

“She [my friend] says it’s so much easier and so much more fulfilling to have a dog than a cane,” explains Arnold.

The annual walkathon encourages everyone to bring their dogs and enjoy the beautiful walk around the arboretum. They ask for a donation from everyone who participates, and proceeds go to Pilot Dogs.

Each year, the goal of the 5k walk is to raise $10,000 which is the cost of one service dog.

Those dogs are specially trained and placed with their owner to help them live life fully. They can travel, go for walks, shop, and much more.

“You think that your bond with your personal pet is close, with service dogs, it’s even closer because of that symbiotic relationship that they have with them,” said Arnold.

Registration for Sunday’s event begins at 11 a.m. and the walk starts an hour later.

There will be an after-party with refreshments, gift prizes, and awards beginning at 2 p.m. Awards include first to cross the finish line, biggest and smallest dog, oldest and youngest dog, and the biggest sponsor.

If you can’t make it to the event Sunday, you can always donate to Pilot Dogs.

