Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

A perfect proposal: Couple gets engaged at charity fashion show

By Lindsay Knowles and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky met more than a decade ago playing basketball at the Dream Program, one of the many nonprofit organizations funded through the Bacot McCarty Foundation.

Over the years, Dungan and Medjesky, who both have Down syndrome, have become the faces of the program.

WLOX reports the pair recently took part in the annual Renaissance the Runway fashion show in Biloxi.

With a big smile on her face, Dungan walked the runway showing off a floor-length, off-shoulder, white evening gown.

Her smile grew bigger when she saw Medjesky walk out on the runway dressed in a tuxedo and drop to one knee to propose.

After slipping the ring on her finger, Kelsi grabbed the microphone from him and enthusiastically said, “Yes, I will marry you!”

With loud cheers and applause from the audience, the couple shared a kiss.

Sweetest proposal yet! Kelsi says this is the last proposal- that Derek got it right this time! 😁❤️💐 #jollymccarty #Shesaidyes #RenaissancetheRunway

Posted by Dawne Wilson Jakubik on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Their love story is now serving as an example of the full life that people with all sorts of abilities can enjoy.

“Their goal is to show everyone that they deserve a life just like everyone else,” said Dungan’s mom. “People with Down syndrome have hopes and dreams just like us all.”

The couple is looking forward to building their dreams together.

“Trust your heart with what you want, and someone comes around that’s right to you and will help you with anything, and I found mine,” Dungan said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CFD Spec. Dave Taylor at 513-352-4994.
Video shows arson suspect spraying lighter fluid to spark North Avondale fire, investigators say

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
The second part of James Hamilton's interview with police.
Part 2: James Hamilton interview with police
The Federal Election Commission sent Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) campaign a letter in August...
Colorado congresswoman repays personal campaign expense, experts say FEC may still act
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’