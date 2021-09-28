Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 hospitalized from multi-car crash on Colerain Avenue

(123RF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Lapland Drive and Colerain Avenue.

Three cars were involved, according to Colerain police. The cause of the crash isn’t known at this time.

Three people were hospitalized as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Police at 9 p.m. said Colerain Avenue will be shut down for “at least a few more hours” while the scene is being processed.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash into Fairfield Township home, police say
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
Driver charged following crash that closed I-275 at Springfield Pike for several hours

Latest News

A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home
Cincinnati police investigate a death in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue in Avondale.
1 dead in Avondale shooting, police say
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
The district is in its third week with the program.
COVID-19 testing program helping keep Ludlow Independent School students in class