3 hospitalized from multi-car crash on Colerain Avenue

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Lapland Drive and Colerain Avenue.

Three cars were involved, according to Colerain police. The cause of the crash isn’t known at this time.

Three people were hospitalized as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Police at 9 p.m. said Colerain Avenue will be shut down for “at least a few more hours” while the scene is being processed.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.